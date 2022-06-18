Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kennett Humane Department facing capacity issues

A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.
A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.(Source: Kennett Humane Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri animal shelter is needing your help finding some pets a new home.

Officials with the Kennett Humane Department said they only have one kennel open.

“It’s not been this bad in as long as I can remember,” they said.

The animal shelter will go to St. Louis on Saturday, June 18 for Missouri licensed rescues. Their next out-of-state transport will be July 2.

Officials said for adoptions, the dog must be prepaid to spay or neuter.

For more information, contact the Kennett Humane Department at 573-888-4622.

You can also visit the Kennett Humane Department’s Facebook page for more details on the dogs that need to be adopted.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of customers are without power as storms pushed through the Heartland Friday morning.
Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported
Clint Bowyer waits by his car before practice for Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Cup series auto...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in deadly traffic incident near Lake of the Ozarks
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
A heat advisory has been issued for southern Heartland counties through 8 p.m.
First Alert: Clear skies, cooler temps tonight

Latest News

A man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches and damage to an apartment...
Man accused of vandalizing 2 churches arrested
Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/17
Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/17
The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to vote on a recommendation on Monday.
SkyWest makes proposal to continue serving at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Twin Rivers School District is moving towards a four-day week.
School district moves to four-day week