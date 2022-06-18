First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Very nice weekend shaping up as our upper high shifts west and we get an unusual northeast breeze for a couple of days. It will be sunny and warm but noticeably less humid, as dew points drop from near 70 this Saturday morning into the 50s for most of the weekend. Highs today will range from the mid 80s near Mt. Vernon to about 90 around Doniphan and Kennett. Tonight will be clear and cooler, with daybreak lows in the 50s to around 60 in the Bootheel. A reminder that there will be very strong sunshine this weekend close to the solstice so take precautions if you’re out enjoying the weather.

As we get into the work week the upper ridge will move back over us by mid-week and then shift a little south by late in the week. This will bring a quick return of near-record highs near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday, then more humidity and a chance of isolated thunderstorms with slightly moderating temps by late in the week. Heat Advisories will likely be issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

