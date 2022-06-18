First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’ll have one more nice day to round out the weekend before we start to heat back up again early next week. For tonight and tomorrow and even into early Monday a light northeast flow will keep us a little less humid, with dew point temps in the 50s to around 60. Actual lows late tonight will be in the mid 50s in valleys to low 60s in the Bootheel. Sunday will be sunny and warm but not humid, with highs again ranging from around 90 near Kennett and Poplar Bluff to the mid 80s closer to Indiana. Monday will be sunny and a bit hotter, with highs of about 90 to 95.

The upcoming work week will feature the return of our heat wave pattern…with highs back to near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday, along with increasing humidity levels. Heat Advisories will likely be issued for at least those days at Heat Indices climb well above 100 again. By late Wednesday into Thursday and Friday the upper ridge retreats slightly southward, which should allow for more clouds and at least a slight chance of thunderstorms….though some models show us drying out and heating up again by next weekend.

