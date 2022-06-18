Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Nice break from high heat, humidity

First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 6/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Heartland is getting a much needed break from the extreme heat and humidity.

A breeze from the northeast for a couple of days will help keep humidity low and temperatures pleasant this weekend.

Skies will be sunny today with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 80s near Mount Vernon to about 90 around Doniphan and Kennett.

Tonight will clear and cooler with overnight lows in the 50s to around 60 in the Bootheel.

Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The break from high heat comes to end next week.

The Heartland will again heat back up into the low 100s

Lower humidity arrives this weekend, thanks to a developing northeast breeze. (In fact the heat index will be slightly...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Heat advisories will likely be issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidity and a chance for isolated thunderstorms, with slightly moderating temps, arrives by late in the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of customers are without power as storms pushed through the Heartland Friday morning.
Thousands without power in the Heartland; storm damage reported
Clint Bowyer waits by his car before practice for Saturday's NASCAR All-Star Cup series auto...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in deadly traffic incident near Lake of the Ozarks
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
A heat advisory has been issued for southern Heartland counties through 8 p.m.
First Alert: Clear skies, cooler temps tonight

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
A heat advisory has been issued for southern Heartland counties through 8 p.m.
First Alert: Clear skies, cooler temps tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much nicer for the weekend!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast