First Alert: Nice break from high heat, humidity

The Heartland is getting a much needed break from the extreme heat and humidity.

A breeze from the northeast for a couple of days will help keep humidity low and temperatures pleasant this weekend.

Skies will be sunny today with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 80s near Mount Vernon to about 90 around Doniphan and Kennett.

Tonight will clear and cooler with overnight lows in the 50s to around 60 in the Bootheel.

Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The break from high heat comes to end next week.

The Heartland will again heat back up into the low 100s

Heat advisories will likely be issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidity and a chance for isolated thunderstorms, with slightly moderating temps, arrives by late in the week.

