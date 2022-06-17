Tree falls on Du Quoin family’s home

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A rude awakening for a family in Du Quoin.

A huge tree fell down in their front yard, wiping out their front porch.

The homeowner told us it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, waking up her and her kids.

“About 6 o’clock this morning, of course we are all sleeping, we woke up to a nice loud boom and my children crying, of course, so I run downstairs and my son is asleep in his bed and part of the ceiling fell on him,” Ashley Hughes said.

The National Weather Service reported downed trees and powerlines in a number of Heartland communities as a strong line of storms moved through Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.