Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thousands without power in the Heartland

Thousands of customers are without power as storms pushed through the Heartland Friday morning.
Thousands of customers are without power as storms pushed through the Heartland Friday morning.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland.

Strong winds and small hail have been reported in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

The following are power outages reported as of 8:30 a.m.

Ameren Illinois:

  • Alexander County: 170 customers
  • Franklin County: 2,851 customers
  • Gallatin County: 561 customers
  • Jackson County: 10 customers
  • Jefferson County: 1,320 customers
  • Perry County: 78 customers
  • Pulaski County: 71 customers
  • Randolph County: 50 customers
  • Saline County: 127 customers
  • Union County: 1,426 customers
  • Williamson County: 89 customers

Egyptian Electric Co-op:

  • Jackson County: 115 customers
  • Perry County: 64 customers
  • Williamson County: 8 customers

Southeast Illinois Electric Co-op:

2,000 customers in their coverage area

Ameren Missouri:

  • Cape Girardeau County: 239 customers
  • Black River Electric Co-op:
  • Cape Girardeau County: 303 customers
  • Madison County: 48 customers
  • Bollinger County: 14 customers

Citizens Electric Co-op:

  • Perry County: 92 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 64 customers

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A viewer sent us video of a helicopter landing at the scene.
2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower
William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Latest News

No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill.
No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill.
The City of Cape Girardeau plans to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 22.
City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair
A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time...
Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues
City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair
City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair