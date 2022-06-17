Thousands without power in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland.

Strong winds and small hail have been reported in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

The following are power outages reported as of 8:30 a.m.

Ameren Illinois:

Alexander County: 170 customers

Franklin County: 2,851 customers

Gallatin County: 561 customers

Jackson County: 10 customers

Jefferson County: 1,320 customers

Perry County: 78 customers

Pulaski County: 71 customers

Randolph County: 50 customers

Saline County: 127 customers

Union County: 1,426 customers

Williamson County: 89 customers

Egyptian Electric Co-op:

Jackson County: 115 customers

Perry County: 64 customers

Williamson County: 8 customers

Southeast Illinois Electric Co-op:

2,000 customers in their coverage area

Ameren Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County: 239 customers

Black River Electric Co-op:

Cape Girardeau County: 303 customers

Madison County: 48 customers

Bollinger County: 14 customers

Citizens Electric Co-op:

Perry County: 92 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 64 customers

