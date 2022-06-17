Thousands without power in the Heartland
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Thousands of power outages were reported Friday morning, June 17 in the Heartland as storms moved through the Heartland.
Strong winds and small hail have been reported in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
The following are power outages reported as of 8:30 a.m.
Ameren Illinois:
- Alexander County: 170 customers
- Franklin County: 2,851 customers
- Gallatin County: 561 customers
- Jackson County: 10 customers
- Jefferson County: 1,320 customers
- Perry County: 78 customers
- Pulaski County: 71 customers
- Randolph County: 50 customers
- Saline County: 127 customers
- Union County: 1,426 customers
- Williamson County: 89 customers
Egyptian Electric Co-op:
- Jackson County: 115 customers
- Perry County: 64 customers
- Williamson County: 8 customers
Southeast Illinois Electric Co-op:
2,000 customers in their coverage area
Ameren Missouri:
- Cape Girardeau County: 239 customers
- Black River Electric Co-op:
- Cape Girardeau County: 303 customers
- Madison County: 48 customers
- Bollinger County: 14 customers
Citizens Electric Co-op:
- Perry County: 92 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 64 customers
