Tenn. man arrested for allegedly firing gun in crowded parking lot at Paducah nightclub

Teneyck was arrested on a charge of 1st degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken...
Teneyck was arrested on a charge of 1st degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.(Paducah Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department for allegedly firing a handgun in a crowded parking lot outside of a nightclub.

According to the police department, officers were called at around 10:25 p.m. Thursday to the business on Olivet Church Road.

Officers say a witness told them two people had been fighting and also pointed out a pickup truck that belonged to one of the suspects and officers saw a handgun inside.

A release from the police department says Cody Teneyck, 30, of Paris, Tenn. was arrested after admitting to a detective that it was his truck and his handgun which he used to fire several shots in the parking lot.

Detective Casey Steenbergen said there were approximately 50 people in the parking lot and nightclub at the time.

Teneyck was arrested on a charge of 1st degree wanton endangerment and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

