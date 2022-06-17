Heartland Votes
Summer school wraps up at Cape Girardeau public schools

On Friday morning, June 17, summer school students showed mom and dad what they learned.
On Friday morning, June 17, summer school students showed mom and dad what they learned.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer school is just about to wrap up at Cape Girardeau public schools.

On Friday morning, June 17, students were able to show mom and dad what they learned.

The junior high students at the Cape Technology Center were able to focus on classes in digital media, construction, computer programming and coding.

The media class involved shooting a commercial by using editing and shooting skills they learned in class.

“So, this has been a fantastic summer program, so we brought these junior high kids in, and it is the first time we have done something like this,” Randy McWilson, digital media instructor, said. “They had no idea what was about to come into their life.”

“The five basic shots of cinematography, and how to set up a tripod and a camera. How to put the camera on the tripod, and how to do special edits,” Maybry Shaver, digital media student, said.

Beside shooting the commercial, other students wrote a video game and built a picnic table.

