Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Some SSM Health locations without power

The hospital system said they are working closely with Ameren on timelines.
The hospital system said they are working closely with Ameren on timelines.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some SSM Health Illinois locations are without power and the phone lines are down.

According to a release from the hospital system, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital does have power and is seeing patients.

The following locations do not have power and the phone lines are not working.

Still seeing patients without power, but with no labs at this time:

  • SSM Health Express Clinic - Centralia
  • SSM Health Primary Care - Centralia
  • SSM Health Primary Care - Benton
  • SSM Health Medical offices in 1050 and 1054 - MLK Jr. Dr. - Centralia

They said they are working closely with Ameren on timelines.

Not seeing patients currently:

  • SSM Health Physical Therapy - on Broadway in Centralia
  • SSM Health Angela Center

Patients who have questions about appointments can call the hospital switchboard at 618-436-8080.

You can check more power outages in the Heartland here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d
A viewer sent us video of a helicopter landing at the scene.
2 drivers seriously injured in head-on crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower

Latest News

911 service in Cairo and in other communities in Alexander County is back up and running.
911 service restored in Cairo, Ill., other Alexander County communities
Thousands of customers are without power as storms pushed through the Heartland Friday morning.
Thousands without power in the Heartland
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the county highway maintenance crews cleared...
Tree removed, KY 120 clear in Crittenden Co.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects