Some SSM Health locations without power

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some SSM Health Illinois locations are without power and the phone lines are down.

According to a release from the hospital system, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital does have power and is seeing patients.

The following locations do not have power and the phone lines are not working.

Still seeing patients without power, but with no labs at this time:

SSM Health Express Clinic - Centralia

SSM Health Primary Care - Centralia

SSM Health Primary Care - Benton

SSM Health Medical offices in 1050 and 1054 - MLK Jr. Dr. - Centralia

They said they are working closely with Ameren on timelines.

Not seeing patients currently:

SSM Health Physical Therapy - on Broadway in Centralia

SSM Health Angela Center

Patients who have questions about appointments can call the hospital switchboard at 618-436-8080.

