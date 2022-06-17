Some SSM Health locations without power
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some SSM Health Illinois locations are without power and the phone lines are down.
According to a release from the hospital system, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital does have power and is seeing patients.
The following locations do not have power and the phone lines are not working.
Still seeing patients without power, but with no labs at this time:
- SSM Health Express Clinic - Centralia
- SSM Health Primary Care - Centralia
- SSM Health Primary Care - Benton
- SSM Health Medical offices in 1050 and 1054 - MLK Jr. Dr. - Centralia
They said they are working closely with Ameren on timelines.
Not seeing patients currently:
- SSM Health Physical Therapy - on Broadway in Centralia
- SSM Health Angela Center
Patients who have questions about appointments can call the hospital switchboard at 618-436-8080.
You can check more power outages in the Heartland here.
