Heartland Votes
SkyWest makes proposal to continue serving at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

SkyWest has made it's proposal to continue serving the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the Airport Board reaffirmed it's support for a new carrier.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SkyWest has made it's proposal to continue serving the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the Airport Board reaffirmed it's support for a new carrier.

The Board is recommending Contour Air, which would offer flights from Cape Girardeau to Nashville.

We’re told details about the SkyWest proposal are not set in stone, which means the terms could change.

The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to vote on a recommendation on Monday.

