No Place Like Home: Cobden, Ill.

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a town with a lot of heart, great food and beautiful sights to not only see, but smell too. It’s Cobden, Illinois.

“Everybody wants to know about the food,” said Bonnie Burton, community-based business owner.

But first, here’s a little history.

“The original refrigerated car was invented in Cobden,” said Burton.

The town was formerly known as South Pass, but later got the name of Cobden in 1859 after Richard Cobden, an English statesmen.

“Cobden is very resilient. It’s kind of had to reinvent itself numerous times and at the same time really grounded in a steep history,” she explained.

It’s very much a people’s town.

“The importance of people and supporting people and what they do and lifting people up as to what is it that you want to offer,” said Burton.

And a community that offers unique things inside and out of the village.

Like at the Shawnee Hills Lavender farm.

“Our first plants were put in, in 2014. We opened it up in 2016 for the public to come out and enjoy the fields with us,” said Shawnee Hills Lavender farm owner Charlotte Clover.

Just like the lavender bushes growing, so did the popularity of the field.

“We thought if we could have 200 people show up, we’ll feel like it’s been successful, there was over 800 people came through, in two weekends. That was out first year and every year it grows,” said owner Doug Clover.

But, this beautiful and fragrant sight isn’t something you can enjoy year-round.

“The season is short, and we are only open three weekends because after that we harvest the field as our crop and then we dry the product and sell it year-round,” she said.

The lavender farm is open one more weekend in 2022, June 18 and 19.

After taking it all in on the farm, head into town for some tacos at Taqueria Pequena

“They are pretty famous,” said Burton.

Or stop at The Iron Whisk

“There food is amazing, and the food keeps bring people back,” she said.

So, get there early! I’ve heard the wait can be long, but worth it.

“The people who are cooking here are really passionate about what they are doing,” said Burton.

And so are the artists and growers. The antique mall is set up for locals to sell their homemade goods.

“We really feel like we could be that place that somebody can walk in and say what I’d really like to do is and we say okay let’s see how we can make that happen for you,” said Burton.

It’s like a Saturday farmers market, but open four days a week!

If you are looking for some fresh fruit, right off the tree, take the family to Flamm Orchard for some tasty peaches, strawberries or apples.

So what are you waiting for?

“You don’t have to be the same. You don’t have to think the same, but everyone has something to offer, they just might not have tapped into it yet and a community is a great place to discover that,” said Burton,

Go to Cobden where adventure awaits.

For another reason to visit, the Cobden Peach Festival takes place August 12 and 13.

