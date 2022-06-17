Much nicer for the weekend!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. After a few strong storms this morning most of the day was fairly quiet and a little cooler. That trend will continue as we head into the weekend. For this evening we will se mostly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s north to middle 70s south.

For your weekend we will enjoy sunny skies and dry air across the area. Dew point temperatures will fall well down into the 50s making it feel fantastic outside. Highs Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday we will start off cool with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

