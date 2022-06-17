More than a dozen southern Ill. officers participated in police scenario-based training

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Police officers in southern Illinois just completed multiple days of active shooter training, de-escalation and more.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board mobile training unit 15, led the two-day training period.

Clearing rooms and finding the active threat. It’s drills like these that should become second nature for these officers, according to the trainers.

“It’s a lot of the skills that we do is muscle memory and it is, you have to train and train a lot to get these skills,” said David Rednour, field assistant for MTU 15.

The hallways and classroom of Vienna High School served as the training ground.

Local police are required to complete 12 hours of this type of training, every three years.

“It’s critical from a practical standpoint and it’s also critical from a legal standpoint, ‘cause every officer in Illinois has to have a certain number of training hours every year to remain certified,” said Chuck Doan, director of law enforcement training for MTU 15.

The tension, the noise, the confusion, that’s something that can’t be learned in the classroom.

“There’s so much you can learn better hands on,” Doan said.

Friday was day two of training for 20 officers. They practiced tactical movements and were taught to make split second decisions.

“They have to continue their training, this ain’t something they can come to and they just do it once and it’s over. They have to continue doing this training and be trained doing this,” Rednour said.

Active shooter training, whether at a school or a workplace, is even more relevant now.

“It’s been critical forever. Myself, I became a police officer over 40 years ago. It was important then and it’s just as important now,” Doan said.

This type of training is required under Illinois’ Police Reform Act.

