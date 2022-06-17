Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. of Health and Human Services gives COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 community level map for Missouri on Friday, June 17.
The COVID-19 community level map for Missouri on Friday, June 17.(Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of new COVID-19 infection in Missouri remained relatively flat, as of Friday, June 17.

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri reported nearly 10,000 new case this week.

That’s just a couple hundred more new infections compared to the week before.

All of our southeast Missouri counties are at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Low” community level, except Dunklin County which is at the “medium” community level.

