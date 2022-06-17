Heartland Votes
At least 1 dead, 4 injured after explosion in North County

At least one person is dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis County neighborhood early Friday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis County neighborhood early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 6600 Block of Parker Road between Black Jack and Spanish Lake at around 1:21 a.m. St. Louis County police responded to a call for service for a house fire. Officers said when they arrived they found a house on fire and a person outside of the home dead. The person had injuries consistent with the fire. Four others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ages and genders of the victims are unknown at this time.

An initial investigation had witnesses reporting an explosion was heard at the time the fire started. Officials said the immediate surrounding area has been evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters are working to figure out how many people were in the home at the time. The homeowner told officials at least three of her kids and possibly three other kids were in the garage. Three adults were in the home at the time as well.

Multiple neighbors said they felt their house shake when the explosion happened. Some saw debris about a block away from the scene.

“I heard a distinct boom, we live six-tenths of a mile from here. I walked to my front door thinking it was an accident in front of my house,” Bob Mannecke, neighbor, said. “Everything looked normal. About three or four minutes later I saw the Spanish Lake Fire Department take off from the firehouse so I knew something was close and something bad happened. I looked out my backdoor and saw black smoke coming through the trees.”

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. If you have any information regarding the incident please contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

