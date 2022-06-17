Tree removed, KY 120 clear in Crittenden Co.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A large, downed tree was removed and KY 120 reopened on Friday morning, June 17.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the county highway maintenance crews cleared the large tree that blocked KY 120 at the 11.5 mile marker in the eastern part of the county between Marion and Providence.

This was along KY 120 between the KY 139 Y and the KY 132 Y.

According to KYTC, they have reports of trees down in several other KYTC District 1 counties after a line of thunderstorms moved through. However, most have been cleared.

