Ill. State Police investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of a 4-month-old boy is under investigation in southern Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, the Pinckneyville Police Department requested their assistance on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the baby.

They said the baby was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in St. Louis where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was performed on Friday, June 17 and the results are pending.

ISP is being assisted by the Pinckneyville Police Department nd the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office.

