Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health announces more than 21K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

The COVID-19 community levels map of Illinois as of Friday, June 17.
The COVID-19 community levels map of Illinois as of Friday, June 17.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,117 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 68 deaths, on Friday, June 17.

That’s the latest numbers since its last reporting on June 10.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,380,095 cases, including 33,994 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,162 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 131 patients were in the ICU and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Following a 10 percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, IDPH urged Illinoisans to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings over the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Boone, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Ogle, Will and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois; and Massac in southern Illinois.

A total of 22,543,715 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,891 doses. Since June 10, 69,235 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 53 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to IDPH, data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.

