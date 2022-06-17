First Alert: Morning rain, storms to bring slight break from heat

(KFVS) - There is chance the Heartland will get a brief relief from the excessive heat today, but it is more likely this weekend.

Rain and storms this morning will keep temperatures from rising quickly.

However, as storms move out by the afternoon, temps will pick back up into the mid to upper 90s.

Our southern counties will be the warmest ahead of the cold front. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are possible. This is why a heat advisory has been issued for this area through 8 p.m.

A few isolated storms could form near the front this afternoon.

The front will bring in more comfortable and drier air by the weekend.

Father’s Day weekend is looking slight cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Next week will by dry and hot with temps heating back up into the low 100s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.