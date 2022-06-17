First Alert Friday Forecast

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms during the morning is a sign of a minor pattern shift that will bring us modest heat and humidity relief for the next few days. As showers and storms push off to the southeast, we area expecting skies to clear and the air mass to recover into the muggy low 90′s this afternoon. This may allow for some storm redevelopment, at least on a widely scattered basis. Light north winds will develop overnight, gradually pulling slightly cooler and less humid air into the area for the weekend.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and warm but noticeably less humid thanks to light northeast flow. Unfortunately, with the upper high re-establishing itself over the area by early next week, we will be warming back up to ‘heat wave’ territory near 100° by mid-week….especially about Tuesday and Wednesday. Later next week we’ll see a gradual pattern chance and temps will back down with a gradually increasing chance of clouds and isolated thunderstorms by Thursday or Friday.

