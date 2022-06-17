Heartland Votes
Chance Of Rain & Storms Today

Anticipate a warm afternoon for some...
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.(Source: cNews/Sandy)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morning temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for most areas with muggy conditions. A complex of storms off to our northwest will move closer into the Heartland this morning. The questions is how much of this complex will impact our entire area. Nevertheless, we will see some rain/storms likely that will have gusty winds at times. The added rain chances early and clouds will halt a drastic warm up in the morning. However, as this moves out by the afternoon, temperatures pick back up into the mid to upper 90s. Southern counties will be the warmest ahead of a cold front and are under a heat advisory for heat index values up to 105 today through 8PM. A few isolated storms could form near the front this afternoon.

The front will impact the Heartland by the weekend bringing in a more comfortable and drier airmass. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well in the upper 80s to low 90s.

More dry days are in the forecast for next week with us heating back in to the low 100s early in the week.

-Lisa

