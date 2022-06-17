CDC: 19 Ky. counties at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nineteen counties in Kentucky are at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” community level for COVID-19.

That includes McCracken, Livingston and Lyon Counties in western Kentucky.

People living in “high” community levels are encouraged to wear masks indoors and reduce the number of people invited to gatherings.

Kentucky health officials reported more than 13,000 COVID-19 cases this week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.