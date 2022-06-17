Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Ben Hohenstatt | Ben Hohenstatt/The Juneau Empire via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — School district officials in Alaska investigating how students at a summer program were served floor sealant instead of milk say the two products were not on the same pallet as first believed.

Tuesday’s incident at a summer program in Juneau remains under investigation.

The Juneau School District says it now understands that in the spring of 2021, a pallet of sealant was mistakenly delivered to a food commodity warehouse at the same time as four pallets of shelf stable milk.

The district says the pallet of floor sealant remained untouched in storage with other food products until this week, when the district’s food service contractor “ran short on milk and sent staff to retrieve shelf stable milk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of two churches and damage to an apartment...
Man accused of vandalizing 2 churches arrested
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
Incoming Superintendent Robert Brown says the four-day work week was a change that needed to...
Twin Rivers School District announces four-day school week

Latest News

FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat