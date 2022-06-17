911 outage reported in Cairo, Ill., other Alexander County communities

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Cairo Police are reporting there is a 911 service outage in the city and for other communities in Alexander County.

What caused the outage is not clear.

Residents needing help are urged to call the following at their direct numbers:

Cairo Police Department: 618-734-2131

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office:

Union County Sheriff’s Office: 618-833-5500

