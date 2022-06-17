Heartland Votes
911 outage reported in Cairo, Ill., other Alexander County communities

Cairo Police are reporting there is a 911 service outage in the city and for other communities...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Cairo Police are reporting there is a 911 service outage in the city and for other communities in Alexander County.

What caused the outage is not clear.

Residents needing help are urged to call the following at their direct numbers:

  • Cairo Police Department: 618-734-2131
  • Alexander County Sheriff’s Office:
  • Union County Sheriff’s Office: 618-833-5500

