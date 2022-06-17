911 outage reported in Cairo, Ill., other Alexander County communities
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Cairo Police are reporting there is a 911 service outage in the city and for other communities in Alexander County.
What caused the outage is not clear.
Residents needing help are urged to call the following at their direct numbers:
- Cairo Police Department: 618-734-2131
- Alexander County Sheriff’s Office:
- Union County Sheriff’s Office: 618-833-5500
