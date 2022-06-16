Heartland Votes
Wichita State hires former Murray State AD Kevin Saal

The 44-year-old Kevin Saal worked at Kansas State University from 2000 to 2005.
The 44-year-old Kevin Saal worked at Kansas State University from 2000 to 2005.
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KFVS) -Wichita State University has hired Murray State’s Kevin Saal as it’s new director of athletics.

Saal has served as Murray State (MSU) athletic director since March of 2019 and now takes over for WSU’s interim athletic director Sarah Adams, effective mid-July.

The 44-year old Saal is from Kansas. He worked at Kansas State University from 2000 to 2005.

MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson released the following statement:

“We extend our best wishes to Kevin, his wife Jennifer and their family. In the coming days, we will announce an interim athletic director and initiate a search process. Murray State University has a storied, successful, nationally-recognized athletics history and brand. We continue to see significant momentum and an upward trajectory across numerous facets of our institution.

This is an exciting time for Murray State University and Racer Athletics, particularly as we embark on our new relationship with the Missouri Valley Conference beginning this summer and the Missouri Valley Football Conference in July 2023.”

