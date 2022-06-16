Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered storms likely Friday, some could be severe

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The excessive heat continues today, with highs climbing back into the upper 90s in many areas. Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 110 during the afternoon hours. Rain chances are very tiny today, but chances do go up by Friday. In fact, showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Heartland during the morning hours on Friday. These will continue to weaken as they move south and east through the area. Damaging winds and isolated hail are possible with the stronger storms. By late morning into the afternoon hours there will likely be a break in activity, but as a cold front continues to track through the Heartland we could see some redevelopment by the late afternoon hours. Highs will drop a little behind the front, with highs only in the lower to mid 90s expected over the weekend. Triple digit heat is back by next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
Heat Headlines Continue
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/16
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/16
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 6/16
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 6/16
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/15
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/15