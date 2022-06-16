Scattered storms likely Friday, some could be severe

The excessive heat continues today, with highs climbing back into the upper 90s in many areas. Feels like numbers will range from 100 to 110 during the afternoon hours. Rain chances are very tiny today, but chances do go up by Friday. In fact, showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Heartland during the morning hours on Friday. These will continue to weaken as they move south and east through the area. Damaging winds and isolated hail are possible with the stronger storms. By late morning into the afternoon hours there will likely be a break in activity, but as a cold front continues to track through the Heartland we could see some redevelopment by the late afternoon hours. Highs will drop a little behind the front, with highs only in the lower to mid 90s expected over the weekend. Triple digit heat is back by next week.

