Public health officials, CDC continue to work to ID monkeypox cases in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials to investigate suspected cases of monkeypox.

As of Thursday, June 16, IDPH reported 10 Illinois cases, eight were confirmed by the CDC, including nine in Chicago and one in DuPage.

While Monkeypox is a rare disease and does not spread easily between people without close contact, IDPH officials urge the general public to be aware of the small but growing number of cases that have been identified.

According to a release from IDPH, the threat of monkeypox to the general U.S. population remains low.

In the United States, the CDC is reporting 84 cases reported in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Most of the infected individuals have reported only mild symptoms, and none have died.

The CDC has issued guidance for the general public on how to stay safe from monkeypox while attending festivals, parades and other summer events where close, personal, skin-to-skin contact is likely to occur.

If individuals feel sick or have rashes or sores, public health officials recommend they not attend gatherings, and visit a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.