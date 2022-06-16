Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff man arrested for allegedly promoting child pornography

Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.
Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Poplar Bluff was arrested on Tuesday on charges of promoting child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Graham, 65, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on Tuesday, June 14 after a search was conducted in his home by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit.

Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.

The residence was located on South Westwood Boulevard. MSHP says Graham was transported to the Butler County Jail and formally charged the next day with six counts of promoting child pornography and two counts of failure to register as a sex offender by the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

