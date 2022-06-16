Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’