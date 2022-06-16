Heartland Votes
Ky. cities to receive 2nd round of ARPA funding, totaling $162M

Cities across the commonwealth will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act...
Cities across the commonwealth will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, totaling $162 million. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Cities across the commonwealth will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding, totaling $162 million.

This federal funding is available for eligible local governments to help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.

Some western Kentucky cities and the amount they will get includes:

  • Bardwell - $89,925.22
  • Benton - $596,339.18
  • Calvert City - $334,714.24
  • Clinton - $167,156.69
  • Fulton - $283,271.13
  • Hardin - $80,705.55
  • Hickman - $281,667.71
  • Kevil - $78,033.18
  • Murray - $2,582,443.94
  • Paducah - $3,222,422.97
  • Wickliffe - $86,718.38
  • Wingo - $75,282

You can click here to see the full list of cities and amounts.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” Governor Beshear said. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

The Department for Local Government will distribute the funds.

Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG.

The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities is $162,101,603.

Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.

