Heat Headlines Continue

Chance of isolated rain/storms...
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:10 AM CDT
Warm and muggy to begin Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Dying out storms could get close to our northern counties this morning if they develop and added cloud cover would be in place. Most areas will just remain dry. Dew points will be slightly higher today ahead of an approaching cold front which mean heat index values could be a bit higher. Actual high temperatures will reach the upper 90s by the afternoon with heat index values as high as 108F.

There is the potential for a complex of storms to enter the Heartland Friday morning ahead of a front. If this develops, gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail, and lightning are all possible. This would also help cool temperatures down during the start of the day. Temps will still warm into the 90s during the afternoon with the small chance of a few redeveloping isolated storms.

The weekend will be cooler in the lower 90s with less humid air making it feel way more comfortable than the weather we have had this week. Short lived as even higher actual temps will reach the 100s next week. We will not have as high of heat index values next week due to lower dew points.

-Lisa

