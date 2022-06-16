Heartland MMA promoters to hold 86th event Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Titles will be up for grabs at a mixed martial arts competition on Saturday, June 18.

The Fight for Honor event will be held at the A.C. Brase Arena.

This is the 86th event for Cage of Honor, a mixed martial arts promoter in southeast Missouri.

DeRay Ivie, with Cage of Honor, said there will be at total of 12 fights. There will be six amateur title fights and two pro fights.

Some of the competitors are also from the Heartland.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here.

