Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland heating and cooling company busy with calls due to excessive heat wave

As the heat continues to swelter, heating and cooling businesses are slammed with work.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -As the heat continues to swelter, heating and cooling businesses are slammed with work.

Thursday, I caught up with one in southern Illinois business who says they are incredibly busy.

“We’re as busy as we can be,” said Kyle Hilliard, Operations manager for RSP Heating and Cooling.

That’s non-stop busy according to Hilliard. And he’s got a busy job as the operations manager for RSP Heating and Cooling.

He spends his day getting crews out in the heat to bring cool relief to customers.

“Aww man those guys are running crazy. I’ve got three install crews running, two-man crews, we’re going to be going to four crews next week just to keep up with the demand,” said Hilliard.

As everyone wants to stay cool, RSP Sales manager Lisa Gentz, gives these tips to customers wanting to keep their AC’s running smoothly.

“So to do maintenance, yearly maintenance is the best thing that you can do for your system. You can head off problems,” said Gentz.

Gentz advises that you keep your blinds closed, and run appliances like dryers and dishwashers in the evenings or early mornings.

She says the more you can reduce your energy, the better.

“Then you can turn that thermostat back down at night when that suns not on the house and it’s a little easier to cool down,” said Gentz.

And the heat is unrelenting, we’ll see another round of hundred-degree temperatures next week.

“You know people are pretty patient and willing to be patient but we’re doing our best to get to everybody as quick as possible and get them cooling I know it’s hot,” said Hilliard.

For more information on RSP Heating and Cooling, you can find their website here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

Kids can face serious health risks if left in a car on a hot day.
Dangers of keeping kids in hot cars
Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom
As the heat continues to swelter, heating and cooling businesses are slammed with work.
Heating, cooling businesses keeping busy
Beside drinking lots of water, a number of people were seen carrying battery powered fans to...
Folks try to beat the heat at the Cape Girardeau Farmer’s Market