Heartland heating and cooling company busy with calls due to excessive heat wave

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -As the heat continues to swelter, heating and cooling businesses are slammed with work.

Thursday, I caught up with one in southern Illinois business who says they are incredibly busy.

“We’re as busy as we can be,” said Kyle Hilliard, Operations manager for RSP Heating and Cooling.

That’s non-stop busy according to Hilliard. And he’s got a busy job as the operations manager for RSP Heating and Cooling.

He spends his day getting crews out in the heat to bring cool relief to customers.

“Aww man those guys are running crazy. I’ve got three install crews running, two-man crews, we’re going to be going to four crews next week just to keep up with the demand,” said Hilliard.

As everyone wants to stay cool, RSP Sales manager Lisa Gentz, gives these tips to customers wanting to keep their AC’s running smoothly.

“So to do maintenance, yearly maintenance is the best thing that you can do for your system. You can head off problems,” said Gentz.

Gentz advises that you keep your blinds closed, and run appliances like dryers and dishwashers in the evenings or early mornings.

She says the more you can reduce your energy, the better.

“Then you can turn that thermostat back down at night when that suns not on the house and it’s a little easier to cool down,” said Gentz.

And the heat is unrelenting, we’ll see another round of hundred-degree temperatures next week.

“You know people are pretty patient and willing to be patient but we’re doing our best to get to everybody as quick as possible and get them cooling I know it’s hot,” said Hilliard.

