Heartland Votes
Hawley says he won’t commit on bipartisan gun reform deal until he’s read full text

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says he won't commit to supporting a bipartisan gun reform deal...
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says he won’t commit to supporting a bipartisan gun reform deal until he’s actually read the text of the bill.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says he won’t commit to supporting a bipartisan gun reform deal until he’s actually read the text of the bill.

Lawmakers in the Senate have agreed on a frame work that would, among other things, help states set up so-called “red flag” laws, which allow judges to confiscate guns from people under certain circumstances.

That’s something Hawley said he opposes.

“I’m not a supporter of red flag laws,” he said. “I don’t think that we ought to be taking taxpayer money and paying states to take away guns from law abiding citizens who haven’t committed a crime, who haven’t committed a misdemeanor even.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier this week he supported the framework of the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to bring the bill up for a vote as soon as possible.

