Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues

A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time...
A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Supply chain issues have impacted almost every part of our lives, and now they’re leading to delays in the afterlife.

A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones.

Holly Berhle said one of their leading vendors, 3M, shutdown production of rubber stencils in October due to rising costs and a lack of access to raw materials.

She said what used to be a three or four-month wait, is now a year-long delay.

“It’s the toughest part of my job, having to tell families that we just can’t produce their monument, and we don’t know how long it’s going to be,” she said. “We’re a family business here as well, and a lot of the customers that come in here I know personally, and it’s very difficult telling them that ‘I’m sorry, I just don’t know when it’s going to be done.’”

According to the Monument Builders of North America, the group is working with memorial businesses to inform customers of the challenges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening.
Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power
As of Thursday, June 16, IDPH reported 10 Illinois cases, eight were confirmed by the CDC,...
Public health officials, CDC continue to work to ID monkeypox cases in Ill.
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville
Cities across the commonwealth will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act...
Ky. cities to receive 2nd round of ARPA funding, totaling $162M