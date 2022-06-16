Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Freedom Suits Memorial to be unveiled in downtown St. Louis

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening.

The memorial is a 14-foot statue that sits atop an 8,000-pound black granite base. The memorial honors the hundreds of slaves who tried to fight for their freedom in the St. Louis courts in 1857, before the start of the Civil War. The statue is etched with the names of the enslaved plaintiffs in the suit.

“This statue is the monument to truth, it’s a monument to things that actually happened,” St. Louis City Circuits Judge David Mason said. ‘It’s a monument to what can happen if you make sure the doors of the courts remain open to all.”

Mason along with several other people who worked to make the monument happen will speak at the ceremony about the importance of the statue. He also said the Freedom Suits that lasted nearly 60 years are a testament to the courage of those who fought.

The statue was designed by world-renowned sculptor, Preston Jackson.

The dedication ceremony will be held on June 20 at 5 p.m. on the East Plaza of the Civil Courts Building.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night.
Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday
plane
FBI official warn of sexual assault on aircrafts

Latest News

Countdown to East Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
Countdown to East Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday...
Freedom Suits Memorial to be unveiled in downtown St. Louis
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Friends save swimmer who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/20
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/20
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage