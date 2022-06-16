Freedom Suits Memorial to be unveiled in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening.

The memorial is a 14-foot statue that sits atop an 8,000-pound black granite base. The memorial honors the hundreds of slaves who tried to fight for their freedom in the St. Louis courts in 1857, before the start of the Civil War. The statue is etched with the names of the enslaved plaintiffs in the suit.

“This statue is the monument to truth, it’s a monument to things that actually happened,” St. Louis City Circuits Judge David Mason said. ‘It’s a monument to what can happen if you make sure the doors of the courts remain open to all.”

Mason along with several other people who worked to make the monument happen will speak at the ceremony about the importance of the statue. He also said the Freedom Suits that lasted nearly 60 years are a testament to the courage of those who fought.

The statue was designed by world-renowned sculptor, Preston Jackson.

The dedication ceremony will be held on June 20 at 5 p.m. on the East Plaza of the Civil Courts Building.

