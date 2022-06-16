Folks try to beat the heat at the Cape Girardeau Farmer’s Market

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Although the temperatures outside are hovering around triple digits, that didn’t stop a lot of people from attending the Cape Girardeau Farmer’s Market.

Vendors at the market say the best way to beat the heat is by keeping with the times.

Crystal Sides and her husband come to this market every Thursday, and they’ve been doing it for nine years.

At this point, she says nothing surprises her.

“I used to think man it’s gonna be hot nobody’s gonna show up, but actually the town of cape comes out and supports us every week,” said Sides.

Sides runs a kitchen truck, which she says can be extremely challenging with this kind of weather.

“We’ve got all the equipment running. We’ve got warmers and refrigerators and toasters and cheese machines,” she said.

On top of that, Sides says they didn’t have air conditioning for the first five years!

“My help said if I didn’t get an air conditioner they were quitting, so we put an air conditioner in there,” she said. “Makes it a little easier on us.”

Meg Garner says the reason she chose to brave the heat was simple.

“I mean they’re out here in the heat workin’ and trying to bring good things to us too, so why would we not want to support that,” said Garner.

Beside drinking lots of water, a number of people were seen carrying battery powered fans to keep cool.

Overall, vendors say they’re grateful for those who come back each week and they will have their tents open regardless of the weather.

“It means a lot to me because this is my source of income, so if nobody shows up, I’m left with all of this meat that I wont do anything with, so I greatly appreciate anyone who shows up rain, shine, snow,” Sides said.

