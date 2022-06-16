First Alert: Heat wave continues oppressive grip on the Heartland

(KFVS) - Dying out storms could get close to our northern counties, if they develop. Most areas will remain dry.

Sunny skies and slightly higher dew points will make for yet another very hot day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with heat index values as high as 108 degrees.

An excessive heat warning continues through tonight.

There is a small chance for a complex of storms early Friday morning ahead of a front. If this develops, gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail and lightning are all possible.

Storms would bring a slight relief from the heat, but afternoon highs will still be in the lower 90s.

Also Friday afternoon, there is a small chance for a few redeveloping isolated storms.

Father’s Day weekend will be slightly cooler in the lower 90s and it will be less humid.

These more comfortable conditions will be short-lived.

Afternoon highs will reach the 100s next week, but we won’t have as high heat index values like we’ve had this week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.