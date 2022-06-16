Feds say they investigated Christian County State Representative Tricia Derges for two years before indictments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal investigator Michael Effland took the stand for most of the day Wednesday at the federal fraud trial of Christian County State Representative Dr. Tricia Derges.

Dr. Derges faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. They also claim she misused Cares Act funds.

Effland, one of the prosecution’s key witnesses, gave insight into the investigation leading up to Dr. Derges’ indictment.

Effland revealed that the investigation started two years ago after a video of a local newscast interviewing her came across his Facebook. Over the two years, he conducted around 180 interviews, including some not called as witnesses.

Federal prosecutors say they also used an undercover agent during the investigation and attended one of Dr. Derges’ clinics on how her amniotic fluid procedures works and their capabilities.

The defense argues Dr. Derges was cooperative during the investigation and pointed out the investigator has no medical background. They also highlighted this would be his first medical investigation that has made it to trial.

