Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Feds say they investigated Christian County State Representative Tricia Derges for two years before indictments

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal investigator Michael Effland took the stand for most of the day Wednesday at the federal fraud trial of Christian County State Representative Dr. Tricia Derges.

Dr. Derges faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. They also claim she misused Cares Act funds.

Effland, one of the prosecution’s key witnesses, gave insight into the investigation leading up to Dr. Derges’ indictment.

Effland revealed that the investigation started two years ago after a video of a local newscast interviewing her came across his Facebook. Over the two years, he conducted around 180 interviews, including some not called as witnesses.

Federal prosecutors say they also used an undercover agent during the investigation and attended one of Dr. Derges’ clinics on how her amniotic fluid procedures works and their capabilities.

The defense argues Dr. Derges was cooperative during the investigation and pointed out the investigator has no medical background. They also highlighted this would be his first medical investigation that has made it to trial.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

Latest News

Firefighters across the Heartland are dealing with the hot temperatures while out on fire calls.
Firefighters brave dangerous heat elements on service calls
Capaha Park Lagoon dredging could start by the end of this week.
Capaha Park Lagoon dredging begins
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
‘I love the job that I have’: Pritzker addresses speculation about presidential run
Parks Division Manager Brock Davis says dredging could start by the end of this week.
Capaha Park Lagoon dredging project continues in Cape Girardeau
rams settlement talks
Authorities debate transparency on Rams settlement talks