Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power

Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening.
Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening.(KY3)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening.

According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.

He said a thousand of those customers remained without power until 1:45 p.m.

Impacted communities include East Cape, McClure, Mill Creek and Jonesboro.

According to the co-op, the same customers can expect a short outage later in the evening while crews switch the system back to normal, it should be 15 minutes or less.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time...
Funeral monument business seeing delays due to supply chain issues
As of Thursday, June 16, IDPH reported 10 Illinois cases, eight were confirmed by the CDC,...
Public health officials, CDC continue to work to ID monkeypox cases in Ill.
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville
Cities across the commonwealth will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act...
Ky. cities to receive 2nd round of ARPA funding, totaling $162M