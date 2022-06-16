Farm truck hit utility pole, left some in southern Ill. without power
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening.
According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
He said a thousand of those customers remained without power until 1:45 p.m.
Impacted communities include East Cape, McClure, Mill Creek and Jonesboro.
According to the co-op, the same customers can expect a short outage later in the evening while crews switch the system back to normal, it should be 15 minutes or less.
