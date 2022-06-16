Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for Eldorado, Ill. man

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 92-year-old Eldorado man.

James Coomes was last seen a his home at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

He is driving a white 2017 Lexus RX350, with Illinois license plate 832095.

ISP says Coomes has a condition which places him in danger.

Coomes is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Coomes, his vehicle, or might know his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or the Eldorado Police Department at 618-273-2141.

