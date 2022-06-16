Employee accused of setting fire in Paducah store’s bathroom

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of setting a fire in the bathroom of the store where she worked.

Tailiyah N. Patterson, 22, was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.

According to police, Patterson called her manager around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 and told her she smelled smoke inside Dollar General on South 3rd Street. The manager reportedly told Patterson to check the bathroom where Patterson found a fire in the trash can.

Paducah firefighters extinguished the fire and a detective was called in to investigate. He said the fire appeared to have been deliberately set, and reported damage to the trash can and ceiling tiles in the bathroom.

Police say the detective determined Patteson set the fire in the trash can using paper towels and held the trash can up to the ceiling in order to ignite the ceiling tiles.

Officers say there was multiple customers in the store at the time.

Patteson was interviewed on Thursday and police say she admitted to starting the fire.

She was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.