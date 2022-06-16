Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Trigg Co.

Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South Road in Cadiz where they found a...
Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South Road in Cadiz where they found a man who was pronounced dead by the county coroner.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in western Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Trigg County dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 requesting assistance with a death investigation.

Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South Road in Cadiz where they found a man who was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

KSP said the man was identified as 23-year-old Kevin J. Croft of Hopkinsville.

They said the preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of fatal trauma. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone who had contact with Croft within the last 24 hours is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

Gentry Heiple worked with Senator Dale Fowler to establish the eastern milk snake as the state...
Gov. Pritzker designates official snake of Illinois with help from Carterville student
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.
Poplar Bluff man arrested for allegedly promoting child pornography
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs