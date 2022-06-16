Death investigation underway in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in western Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Trigg County dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 requesting assistance with a death investigation.

Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South Road in Cadiz where they found a man who was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

KSP said the man was identified as 23-year-old Kevin J. Croft of Hopkinsville.

They said the preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of fatal trauma. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone who had contact with Croft within the last 24 hours is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

