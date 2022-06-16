Dangers of keeping kids in hot cars

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to extreme heat, one Heartland nurse is reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of leaving kids in cars.

“To think that it’s okay to do that, it’s scary,” said Chad Jones, who is a dad.

When Jones stopped at the gas station, his kids went inside with him to grab slushies, which was an obvious choice for him on a hot day.

“You hear about it so often on the news where people get careless and tend to leave their kids in the vehicle, even if it’s just for a minute. But with temperatures reaching triple digits like they are now, it’s just not a good idea,” said Jones.

That minute can lead to health risks, according to a charge nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.

“Even after that small amount of time you can start seeing some signs of overheating in these children, and it’s something that can be very dangerous to their health. It can be prevented, so it’s very important to be aware of that,” said Wendi Beussink.

If your kid’s overheating, Beussink said they can have a fast pulse, clammy skin, nausea and feel dizzy.

“So if you start seeing signs of overheating in children, some of the things you can do, get them in a cooler temperature, give them popsicles, give them to water to sip on,” she said.

Jones said he hopes parents think about their kids and their health on hot days.

“I think the kids deserve a chance, and for parents to be that selfish and leave their kids in a hot vehicle like this and not take that into consideration I think is selfish,” he said.

If a child shows signs of a heat-related illness and symptoms do not improve, Beussink recommended calling your pediatrician or going to the ER.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.