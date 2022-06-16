Heartland Votes
Cookies and crayons bake outside in blistering heat

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4′s Steve Harris put some cookies outside to see if they would bake in the blistering heat. It took three hours, but they eventually came out edible.

Harris also put some crayons out in the sun, which transformed to different shapes in less than an hour.

Although Harris spent some time outside doing demonstrations, it’s probably best to keep inside and stay cool.

