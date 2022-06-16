Heartland Votes
City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair

The City of Cape Girardeau plans to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 22.
The City of Cape Girardeau plans to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 22.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau plans to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 22.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

The city said they are taking applications for public works, police, fire/EMS, parks & rec, maintenance and other departments.

A list of current openings, pay and benefits can be found here.

