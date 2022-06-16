Heartland Votes
Chance of storms early Friday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After another hot day across the area we will see a change in our weather as we head into the weekend. For this evening it will remain very warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling into the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 70s.

Friday there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly during the morning hours. A cold front will move through during the day. Behind this front slightly drier and cooler air will move into the Heartland. Highs will range from the lower 90s north to the upper 90s south.

The drier cooler air will last with us through the weekend. We will see sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday.

Scattered storms likely Friday, some could be severe
Scattered storms likely Friday, some could be severe