Capaha Park Lagoon dredging project continues in Cape Girardeau

Parks Division Manager Brock Davis says dredging could start by the end of this week.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The project of dredging Capaha Park Lagoon in Cape Girardeau continues as most of the fish have now been removed from the water.

According to Parks Division Manager Brock Davis, dredging could start by the end of this week.

Work is underway to improve the lagoon and they’re currently setting up the construction area.

“They’ll drain some of the water off but they have to keep some water in there to keep the sediments at the bottom stirred up so that they can suck it all out,” said Davis. “They will suck up all the sludge, put it in a tanker and drive it away. That’ll take a while, I’m thinking maybe a week or so. Once they get it all, we call it sludge, we don’t really know what’s in the bottom of that thing, then they’ll do some excavating.”

According to Davis, the lagoon was last drained 50 years ago.

He says this project should take about 200 days and will be wrapped up by December 2022.

