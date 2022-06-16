Heartland Votes
Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department needs help investigating graffiti at a local business.

Police want information about the Criminal Mischief damage to the old Foodland building.

Officials said the suspect appears to be a repeat offender. If you look closely at the picture, you can see what’s left from the first time someone spray-painted the same thing.

You can contact 606-638-4058 or email info@louisapd.org if you have information.

We are following this story.

