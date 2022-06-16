Animal Cruelty Task Force rescues 22 animals in 1 day in rural Mo.

NEW MADRID CO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force conducted to rescue operations in Pettis County and one in New Madrid County on Thursday, June 16.

The group said it rescued 22 animals from “inhumane conditions in record-breaking heat.”

According to a release from the humane society, ACT assisted the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with two rescues in Sedalia. They carried out warrants during the first rescue and recovered five dogs in varying conditions.

In the second incident, ACT rescued eight dogs and eight cats from a Sedalia home and its surrounding property. They say the property’s residents were recently arrested on suspicion of animal neglect.

In New Madrid County, an ACT officer worked with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office to rescue a single emaciated dog.

All of the animals were taken to HSMO’s St. Louis City headquarters for veterinary care and rehabilitation.

According to the humane society, a disposition hearing for the New Madrid County case is scheduled for July 11, and hearings for the two Pettis County cases will be scheduled some time in the next 30 days.

HSMO said they hope to be granted full formal custody of the rescued animals at these hearings. If so, the animals will be available for adoption once they have recuperated.

To help support the recovery of these animals you can visit hsmo.org/rescue.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.